HUNTINGTON — Biotech company BTNX reported shipping out xylazine test strips at the end of March, and Cabell County health officials said while it could take time to get the test strips, they are working on educating those at risk of exposure to the dangers.

Xylazine, an animal sedative approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for veterinary use, has been reported being mixed with the opioid drug fentanyl. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration released a public alert in March citing a “sharp increase” in trafficked fentanyl containing xylazine.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

