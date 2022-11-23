Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association officials announced a major partnership with Cabela’s for next year’s West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show, during a press conference on Nov. 17 at the Cabela store in South Charleston.

Each January, the West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association, a 5013c nonprofit organization, presents the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. All proceeds from the show are donated to programs that promote or protect hunting, fishing, wildlife, conservation, and related educational activities. From 1995 through 2022, their donations to these causes exceeded $1.35 million.

