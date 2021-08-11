BOONE COUNTY - The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 from 6 p.m. hours to midnight on Rt 85 in Danville. An alternate checkpoint site has been designated as US 119, Madison.
The focus of this checkpoint is Driving Under the Influence (DUI) enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted with police focusing on reckless driving, speeding, DUI and seat belt violations.
The West Virginia State Police encourages the public to use the State Police *SP system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists, and criminal violations. By dialing *SP on a hands free device, motorists can contact the nearest State Police Detachment.
If further information is needed in reference to this checkpoint, please contact First Sergeant R.L. Frye at the Hamlin Detachment of the West Virginia State Police
(304-824-3101).