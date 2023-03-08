Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — A bill headed to Gov. Jim Justice for consideration would provide law enforcement officers with training to appropriately respond to people with autism spectrum disorders, Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

Senate Bill 208 on Thursday cleared the House of Delegates, where it was approved 95-1, with four delegates absent, after already having cleared the Senate.

