WHITESVILLE — A Whitesville man was charged with escape from custody following a breaking and entering arrest.

On July 21, Sergeant A. M. Cook of the Whitesville Police Department received a complaint about a breaking and entering. The victim said his building was broken into and his 1979 Kawasaki KZ1000 with a value of $2,700 had been taken, according to the criminal complaint.

Contact reporter Hannah Ranson at hranson@HDmediaLLC.com.

