WHITESVILLE — A Whitesville man was charged with escape from custody following a breaking and entering arrest.
On July 21, Sergeant A. M. Cook of the Whitesville Police Department received a complaint about a breaking and entering. The victim said his building was broken into and his 1979 Kawasaki KZ1000 with a value of $2,700 had been taken, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim said he had video obtained from Webber’s Pawn Shop showing two male subjects pushing the motorcycle down the street, the report reads.
One of the subjects, identified as Joel Brent Chapman, was arrested. As he was being interviewed by Deputy B. Dotson of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the accused fled from officer custody, according to the criminal complaint.
Chapman was captured several blocks from the sheriff’s office, the report states.
According to the criminal complaint, after further investigation, Cook spoke with a witness who stated that he gave the two individuals a ride and hauled the motorcycle for them. The witness said the accused told him that they had broken down. The witness identified one of the accused as Chapman, but was unsure of the other male’s identity, the report said.
The victim and a friend located Chapman, who then agreed to take them to the motorcycle, according to the complaint.
Chapman identified the person he said helped him take the motorcycle, which was recovered in Sissonville, West Virginia, according to the report.
According to the criminal complaint, Chapman now faces charges of breaking and entering, grand larceny and escape from custody.
At time of press, Chapman was held at Southwestern Regional Jail with a $75,000 bail amount.