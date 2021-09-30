HUNTINGTON — Jockeying for playoff position continues this week as high school football teams battle in the second half of the season. This week’s games in the stretch run are interesting, as contenders try to avoid costly stumbles.
Here’s a look at some key contests:
CABELL MIDLAND (4-1) AT OAK HILL (W.Va.) 2-3
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: John P. Duda Stadium.
RADIO: WMGA 97.9-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Cabell Midland — Lineman Justice Hutchison has developed into a college prospect and has been playing well.
Oak Hill — Wingback Leonard Farrow has game-breaking speed and is dangerous on special teams.
HURRICANE (2-3) AT PARKERSBURG (2-3)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Stadium Field.
WHAT TO WATCH: Hurricane — As Ismael Borrero throwing to Chase Hager goes, so go the Redskins.
Parkersburg — The Big Reds defense has been shaky at best and will need to be better against a potent Hurricane passing game.
LINCOLN COUNTY (3-2) AT RACELAND (4-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Ram Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: Lincoln County — Isaiah Smith is coming off a 184-yard rushing performance against Point Pleasant and figures to challenge the Raceland defense.
Raceland — Logan Lundy has completed 61 of 106 passes for 702 yards and eight touchdowns, with four interceptions.
TOLSIA (0-3) AT TUG VALLEY (1-3)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Brewer Stadium.
RADIO: WFGH 90.7-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Tolsia — The Rebels give up 36 points per game and are unlikely to win if they do that against the Panthers.
Tug Valley — Freshman linebacker Adam Slone has grown up quickly to help the Panthers’ defense.
CHESAPEAKE (0-4) AT PORTSMOUTH (5-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Trojan Coliseum.
RADIO: WNXT 1260-AM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Chesapeake — The Panthers secondary has performed well in most games and will have to again against the potent Portsmouth passing attack.
Portsmouth — Drew Roe (74-110, 1,032 yards, 11 touchdowns) leads the OVC in passing and is second in rushing (45-213).
BOYD COUNTY (3-3) AT LAWRENCE COUNTY (4-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Luke Varney Memorial Stadium.
RADIO: WLGC 105.7-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Boyd County — Jacob Meade and Jacob Barrett each has 33 tackles and a knack for finding the ball.
Lawrence County — Kaden Gillespie averages nearly 40 yards per catch.
ROCK HILL (2-2) at IRONTON (5-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Tanks Memorial Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: Rock Hill — Owen Hankins is third in the OVC in rushing, with 208 yards on 54 attempts. Ironton — Ty Perkins averages 25.1 yards per catch and Austin Masters 23.0.
FAIRLAND (4-1) AT SOUTH POINT (0-5)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Alumni Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: Fairland — J.D Brumfield leads the Ohio Valley Conference in rushing with 304 yards on 50 carries. South Point — Blaine Freeman has run for 191 yards on 38 carries, good for fourth in the OVC.