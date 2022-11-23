Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Antibiotic Awareness initiative at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has received additional funding to support its efforts to encourage appropriate antibiotic use in the state of West Virginia.

Through a new, $374,000 grant from Pew Charitable Trusts, the West Virginia Antibiotic Awareness initiative will develop a statewide dashboard, or method of feedback, for West Virginia Medicaid providers who prescribe antibiotics to children, according to a news release. Provider feedback will be based on antibiotic prescribing guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Academy of Pediatrics, which have proven effective in various health care organizations.

