Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Read Across River Cities Logo.png

HUNTINGTON — On Tuesday, Nov. 15, United Way of the River Cities is hosting its biggest volunteer-driven effort ever with Read Across the River Cities.

This year will be the first time United Way has hosted the event, and it is part of the organization’s centennial year celebration. Volunteers will read in every third-grade classroom across United Way of the River Cities’ five-county service area of Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio.

Recommended for you