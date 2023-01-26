Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Four thousand, nine-hundred and thirty-one fans packed into the Cam Henderson Center were on the edge of their seats for more than two and a half hours.

After seven ties, 10 lead changes and two overtime periods, Louisiana-Monroe handed the Marshall men’s basketball team just its second loss at home this season, snapped its five-game winning streak and left Huntington with an 86-82 win over the Thundering Herd behind a career-high 35 points for Jamari Blackmon.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Recommended for you