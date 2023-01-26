Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey, left, and Kamdyn Curfman, center, defend against Louisiana-Monroe’s Jamari Blackmon, right, during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Thursday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Four thousand, nine-hundred and thirty-one fans packed into the Cam Henderson Center were on the edge of their seats for more than two and a half hours.
After seven ties, 10 lead changes and two overtime periods, Louisiana-Monroe handed the Marshall men’s basketball team just its second loss at home this season, snapped its five-game winning streak and left Huntington with an 86-82 win over the Thundering Herd behind a career-high 35 points for Jamari Blackmon.
The loss bumps Marshall (17-5, 6-3 Sun Belt) out of a tie for first place in the Sun Belt Conference, now sitting in a two-way tie with the Warhawks (10-12, 6-3 SBC) for second place in the standings.
“They wanted it more than we did and it showed,” Herd coach Dan D’Antoni said. “They went out and got it, and you have to give them credit for that. We’ve got to learn how to play as the hunted, not the hunter.”
Blackmon made eight 3-pointers in the victory, including one to tie at the end of regulation and another that all but clinched the win, giving ULM a five-point lead in the final minute of double overtime.
The Herd led late in regulation, 66-63, after Taevion Kinsey stole a pass and converted a jump shot on the other end, but gave up a triple that tied it.
In the first overtime, Marshall led 74-70 when Kamdyn Curfman was called for a foul. Blackmon made two free throws, stole the ensuing inbounds pass and dished it off to Thomas Howell for a dunk that tied the game at 74-74 and pushed the contest into the second overtime period.
“It’s all self-inflicted,” a dejected Curfman said after the loss. “It’s a game we had in two separate periods, the end of overtime and the end of regulation.”
D’Antoni added that he thought Marshall’s toughest defender “was themselves” and pointed to several instances in which the game could have, and maybe should have gone the other way.
But the end result was ultimately decided by effort and execution, and Keith Richard’s Warhawks won the battle in a hostile environment as he returned to the Cam Henderson Center for the first time since he was an assistant at Marshall under former coach Rick Huckabay from 1986-89.
“We didn’t do the things we had to do,” D’Antoni said.
Aiding Blackmon’s 35 points was Howell’s 21-point, 15-rebound double-double. Tyreke Locure (18 points) was the third ULM player to finish in double figures. The visitors knocked down three less shots than the home team, but downed 14 triples to Marshall’s eight, which proved to be a difference-maker.
The Warhawks also outrebounded Marshall 58-37 and pulled down 21 offensive rebounds, which led to 22 second-chance points in the win.
“It killed us. Just absolutely killed us,” D’Antoni said of ULM’s ability to extend possessions. “We were on the wrong foot every time.”
Kinsey led Marshall with a 28-point performance, adding eight rebounds and five assists in his 144th game with the Herd, a new program record. Kinsey also tallied his 500th career assist in the loss.
Micah Handlogten turned in a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double and blocked five shots. Andrew Taylor (17) and Curfman (15) also scored double figures. Obinna Anochili-Killen fouled out with 58 seconds left in regulation and did not play in either overtime period.
The Thundering Herd returns to action Saturday, hosting Georgia State. The Panthers lost at Appalachian State Thursday evening, 71-59. Louisiana-Monroe plays the last of four straight games on the road Saturday and will face James Madison, who is coming off a 75-69 win over Coastal Carolina.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.