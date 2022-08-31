Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge between the Nitro and St. Albans interchanges of Interstate 64 could open to traffic by the end of the year.

The West Virginia Division of Highways said Wednesday that construction work on the new bridge, which will widen I-64 and ease congestion, is on schedule.

