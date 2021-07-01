BARBOURSVILLE — Students took a break from the classroom and let out some energy at Barboursville Park Wednesday afternoon, as summer learning programs are well underway in Cabell County.
Teachers and administrators gathered for activities such as tug of war, playground time and a picnic. It was a break from the classroom where they have been working through a unit on West Virginia history.
“We’re doing a West Virginia theme and each one of the teachers is helping the students learn things like the state bird, state animal and reading books written by West Virginia authors to showcase what our state has to offer,” said Boyd Mynes, summer administrator at Village of Barboursville Elementary.
Mynes, who is the full-time principal at Martha Elementary during the school year, said the summer learning programs offered in Cabell County are a great way to continue instruction without making it feel too much like sending the students to school.
“During the year, you’re going to be spending a whole lot more time on content standards. They have a schedule that they don’t vary from much at all, so it’s there’s more freedom in this (summer) program to do some different things.”
Approximately 100 students are participating in “Summer Readiness Camp” offered five days a week from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The camp began last week. The first session will run until July 9. The second session runs from July 12-30.
Mynes said more field trips are scheduled for next week, when teachers will take the students on a tour through the village to see a cabin and drop by the visitors center to learn more about local history.
“The skills we are working on are all targeted to what these kids need right now, and we’re tying all of it in while learning about our state’s history,” Mynes said.