Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

thumbnail_IMG_3868.jpg

Remember, your path to fitness and well being is your own and doesn’t look exactly like anyone else’s.

 Stephanie Hill | The Lawrence Herald

“Set goals not for the outcome itself, but for who you get to become in the process.” — Jim Rohn

My husband and daughter recently gifted me with a popular fitness watch to replace the one I have worn for 10 years. The new watch has bells and whistles that encourage movement, healthy sleep, heart health, and so forth. However, the updated icon, consistent with the former version, tends to focus on unrealistic, outcome-based goals that are not necessarily appropriate for my age, gender, body type, and fitness level.

Stephanie Hill is a freelance writer and a teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington. She is also a lifelong resident of Lawrence County. She can be reached at hill992@zoominternet.net. Or you can check out her website, stephsimply.com.

Recommended for you