BARBOURSVILLE — Patricia Perry has faced many challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the staffing shortage at the assisted living community she owns and operates could be the most daunting.
“When the pandemic hit I think many people that worked in a long-term care, assisted living environment just left because of the risk of COVID,” said Perry, who owns the Village at Riverview in Barboursville. “Many of them have never returned, and we have not been able to attract new workers.”
Perry says the lack of workers in her industry is widespread, just as it is for many others.
“I am not the only one facing this issue,” she said. “I have talked with several others in the assisted living and nursing home communities, and they are all saying the same thing, but maybe not publicly.”
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and long-term care facilities nationwide, released a survey of nursing home and assisted living providers across the country and found 86% of nursing homes and 77% of assisted living providers said their workforce situation has gotten worse over the past three months.
Perry believes a lack of educated, qualified candidates and the availability of unemployment benefits have been the biggest obstacles in hiring new staff.
“I just don’t think some of them are educated about the virus or the vaccine, and then there was the large amount of federal unemployment benefits being given to some that made it financially more beneficial to not even look for work,” she said. “I guess I’ve been very fortunate to be able to retain my long-term employees.”
The Village at Riverview has positions open for a licensed practical nurse (LPN), kitchen staff and direct care staff, such as certified nursing assistant (CAN) positions.
“We are required to have a certain amount of staffing,” Perry said. “I try not to operate on the bare minimum of staffing, but there have been a few times throughout the pandemic when we had to.”
Perry says, historically, turnover with part-time and lower skilled employees at assisted living communities has been high, but now red-hot market for lower wage workers makes finding staff even more difficult.
“We are losing staff to other industries,” she said. “I am competing now with Sheetz, Chick-Fil-A and others who are offering big sign-on bonuses and other perks, which is causing us to also have to look at those types of incentives to attract workers.”
The survey showed nearly 70% of nursing homes and assisted living communities must hire expensive agency staff to maintain adequate staffing levels.
“For us to use an agency to fill these positions is very expensive,” Perry said. “It’s almost unattainable for us in the private sector to pay those types of costs. It would ultimately be shoved on down to our seniors that live with us. We don’t want to do that.”
Due to worker shortages, nearly every nursing home and assisted living community is asking staff to work overtime or extra shifts, according to the survey.
“I think a lot of my staff would rather work overtime, instead of turning to an agency to take care of our people,” Perry said. “But we can’t do it this way forever. We need more staff. We need more help.”
Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL, says the survey demonstrates the severe workforce challenges long term care providers are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Too many facilities are struggling to hire and retain staff that are needed to serve millions of vulnerable residents,” he said. “Lawmakers across the country must prioritize long-term care, and that begins with providing resources to address workforce challenges. When facilities have the means to offer competitive wages and training programs, workers will follow. We have laid out key proposals in our Care for Our Seniors Act, which will allow us to boost our workforce, but without the help from Congress and state legislators, this will not be possible.”
Parkinson said the reconciliation package currently under construction is an appropriate vehicle for Congress to fund a long-term solution to addressing chronic staffing shortages in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
“Congress has the opportunity right now, through budget reconciliation, to include meaningful investments in long-term care, which will help address key staffing challenges,” he said. “Our caregivers are the backbone of long-term care, and they deserve the full support of our lawmakers. We cannot allow facilities to close because of these challenges, which will directly impact residents and their families, especially when lawmakers have the means to help solve this dire situation.”
West Virginia Health Care Association CEO Marty Wright said the current surge of COVID-19 has undoubtedly stretched the staffing and bed availability in West Virginia to the breaking point for both hospitals and long-term care communities.
“It has placed an unprecedented stress on our frontline healthcare workers, yet they still strive to provide quality care to all ailing West Virginians,” Wright said. “This is why Governor Justice’s announcement of the ‘Saving our Care’ initiative is a much-needed lifeline to hospitals and long term care providers. We understand Governor Justice intends to move quickly with some immediate relief, and we stand ready to work with him and the Saving Our Care task force to implement this important initiative.”
Last week, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced he was implementing a new initiative to ensure the stability of hospitals and nursing homes as the current surge in cases brought on by the delta variant.
Part of Saving Our Care will provide staffing assistance and financial help to long-term care facilities such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities to keep workforce levels up. It will also include 24/7 monitoring and communication with hospital leaders, including a statewide monitoring system for all hospitals and long-term care facilities.
“We’ve got the dollars available,” Justice said. “And if we get to the point where we have exhausted those dollars, we’ll surely call the Legislature back in and get approval to do even more.”
Justice said he hopes the Saving Our Care initiative will only need to be in place for the next three to six weeks.
Perry said she just recently learned of the initiative and was trying to learn more about it.
“I am just now digging into it and I am interested to see how this new initiative is going to help us,” she said.
The latest labor report shows that the health care sector lost about 2,400 nursing home and residential care jobs. It was a vast improvement from April, which showed a drop of more than 19,000 jobs, but the decline continues.
As more than 10,000 Americans turn 65 every day, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has projected the home health and personal care aide workforce to grow more than 20% by 2029, the highest in any industry.