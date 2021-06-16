HAMLIN — The 2021 Lincoln County softball campaign didn’t go as head coach Tommy Barrett planned as they saw their season come to an end in sectional play with a pair of one run losses to Cabell Midland.
The Lady Panthers still completed a successful season as they finished with a 20-9 record overall and ended the year with a team batting average well over .400.
Sophomore shortstop Haleigh Adkins and freshman Josie Bird took the state by storm in their first season of varsity ball, as they finished No. 1 and No. 2 on the team in nearly every offensive category.
Bird quickly became one of the most feared hitters in the entire Mountain State as the power-hitting third baseman led the state in home runs in 2021 with 16 long balls.
Bird was much more than just a power hitter however as she finished with a .458 batting average, six doubles, knocked in a team best 48 runs, and scored 42 of her own.
“Josie is a kid with lots of power,” coach Barrett said of his young star. “This year we had to mentally get her to understand that as she continues to hit home runs like that teams are going to pitch around you...She’s one of the strongest of not the strongest kid I’ve ever had come in as a freshman.”
Adkins, who missed her entire freshman season due to COVID-19, finished 2021 with a team best .500 batting average as she registered 50 hits in 100 official at bats.
The speedster also led the state in triples with six, was second in doubles with 14, and slugged five home runs to go with a team best 43 runs scored, and 32 RBIs.
“Haleigh is a very hard worker, she works relentlessly on every aspect of her game,” Barrett said. “She’s the first one to practice and the last one to leave. She critiques every at bat with this live stream video, she can get a base hit and still critique and tell you what she done wrong. Her biggest critic is herself but she works relentless to be perfect.”
Seniors Shelby Browning (.388 BA, 5 doubles, 5 HR, 26 RBIs), Natalie Fout (.381 BA, 9 doubles, 2 HR, 25 RBI, 31 runs), Koree Roberts (.329 BA, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 3 HR, 24 RBIs), and Allyson Layne (.286 BA, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 17 RBIs) all played the final games of their career for the blue-and-white.
Coach Barrett is confident that he has players that will be ready to step up and perform in the 2022 season but knows that losing the four seniors will be tough to replace.
“These four seniors have started all three years I’ve had them here at Lincoln County, “Barrett said. “Natalie Fout has been such a great leader for us both on and off the field...some of these kids will be hard to replace. There will be some shuffling around next year, a few position changes to fill some holes. But I’ve got plenty of fire power sitting over there on that bench ready to step in. I’ve just got to get these kids the quality reps they need and we’ll be contenders again next year, you can bank on that.”
Coming back for the blue-and-white once again next season will be sophomores Kenzie Shaffer (.366 BA, 26 singles, 3 doubles, 1 HR) Maci Lunsford (.293 BA, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 2 HR, 16 RBIs) and Megan Stump (.282 BA, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 13 RBIs).
Stump also started the majority of the games in the circle for coach Barrett this past season as she pitched 148.2 of their 180 innings played on the season. Stump finished with an ERA of 3.01 and struck out 108 batters compared to only 39 walks.
Coach Barrett said he expects to receive more contributions next season from Gracie Clay, who had her 2021 season cut short due to injury, as well as Kaden Peters, Becca Pennington, and Ryleigh Shull.
Shull, who is a talented two-way player that pitches and bats left-handed, did not play this past season due to the high school season being delayed and conflicting with her travel ball season.
Shull along with teammates Josie Bird and Haleigh Adkins all play their travel ball as members of Team North Carolina softball national travel team.