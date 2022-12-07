Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

PHELPS, Ky. — Despite still being a young team, the Phelps Lady Hornets have a lot of excitement heading into the 2022-2023 campaign as they return a lot of experienced players on the hardwood this season.

“We’re very excited to get the season started, we’ve had a lot of girls working a lot in the summer,” second year Phelps coach Justin McCoy said. “We’re still young, we’ve got two seniors and the rest of them are sophomores or down.

D Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you