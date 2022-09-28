Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Call it the “Milo Miracle.”

Marshall’s Milo Yosef made a run in the 85th minute and beat WVU goalkeeper Jackson Lee to the short post to earn the only tally in the fourth-ranked Thundering Herd’s 1-0 win in front of 2,735 fans at Hoops Family Field on Saturday night.

Grant Traylor is sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

