MORGANTOWN — The latest tsunami of conference realignment may not strike West Virginia University athletics directly, but there doesn’t seem much doubt that the Mountaineers and many other Power Five schools will be caught up in the waves sent cascading throughout the landscape because of USC’s and UCLA’s announced switch from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.
Big 12 programs like WVU, as well as those in the ACC and Pac-12, are now considering their next moves as the Big Ten and SEC are in the process of raiding other leagues to form financially dominant super-conferences.
How everything shakes out is still to be determined, as there are likely more conference moves ahead, but WVU President E. Gordon Gee believes the Mountaineers and the Big 12 have a chance to strengthen themselves in the midst of this reshuffling.
“I would not be surprised to see the Big 12 expand,” noted Gee during an interview on the MetroNews Statewide Sportsline. “The Big Ten and SEC may continue to do what they’re doing, but (the Big 12 is) going to be very competitive in that world, I assure you.
“If you can’t tell, I’m more energized. I keep thinking that people are giving us opportunities, and we just need to run with them.”
The Big 12 has had plenty of changes of its own in the past year. Oklahoma and Texas announced last summer that they were leaving the Big 12 and heading to the SEC. The exact exit fee and departure date (the latest being 2025) for OU and UT haven’t been finalized, but at some point the Sooners and Longhorns are leaving the league they helped found in 1995 and moving to one that pays even more when it comes to media rights.
On top of that, the Big 12 will soon have a new commissioner, as Bob Bowlsby is retiring after a decade at the helm and Brett Yormark, who has previously served as a high-ranking executive for Roc Nation, the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, NASCAR and others, is going to take over the role officially on Aug. 1.
With all the changes in college athletics, though, Yormark almost certainly has to have a hand in the Big 12’s moves even sooner.
“There are a lot of moving parts,” said Gee, who has been WVU president since 2014 (and also 1981-85) and before that led Ohio State (2007-13 and 1990-98), Vanderbilt (2000-07), Brown (1998-2000) and Colorado (1985-90). “We’re very happy with our new commissioner because he comes in at exactly the right time. As you know, he probably has the biggest media Rolodex in the country. I think he is going to bring some common sense to the situation.”
Having been the president of some major universities over the past four decades, Gee has witnessed plenty of changes in that time.
“I was surprised by Texas and Oklahoma,” he admitted, “but USC and UCLA was not unexpected, because the Pac-12 has had challenges with its television rights.
“Then we have all the other issues with NIL and with the [transfer] portal. In my 42 years as a university president, I have never seen more moving parts at one time. I’ll tell you something: In the last three or four months, I’ve spent more time on college athletics than I have in the last 42 years. It’s become that intense.
“I think money has become a driving force in almost everything,” continued the 78-year-old Gee. “We let the money get ahead of our common sense.”
Money has fueled almost all conference shifts, as the payout from media partners has become huge and the gap between the haves and have-nots has widened. Projections are that SEC members will earn in the neighborhood of $80 million per school per year in the near future, and the Big Ten’s additions of USC and UCLA may push its next media contract into that range as well — maybe higher if it can also persuade Notre Dame to jump on board.
The Big 12 schools each currently receive approximately $20 million annually from the league’s media rights contracts, which end in 2025. The league’s total payout to each member is closer to $40 million annually, as the additional money comes though profits from conference championships and bowl games, as well as its share from the College Football Playoff, NCAA men’s basketball tournament, etc. The Pac-12 TV deal, which expires in 2024, is reportedly worth $21 million per year per school, and the ACC’s brings $17 million to each member each year and runs through 2036.
The disparity in money for those media deals, in particular the ones for the SEC and Big Ten in comparison to the other three Power Five conferences, is what prompted schools like Oklahoma, Texas, USC and UCLA to move to greener pastures.
Those left behind are trying to make the best out of the current situation.
“From our point of view, talking about West Virginia University and the Big 12, it opens up a lot of opportunities,” Gee said. “We just have to take advantage of those opportunities and think outside our own footprint. As you look at the landscape, the possibility of expansion will always be there.
“We want to make sure we don’t panic. I think what happened with Texas and Oklahoma, immediately when that [announced departure] happened, my gosh, the world caved in and everyone panicked. I was probably the most panicked, I don’t know,” he said, chuckling.
“I came home, took some Valium, and said, ‘Let’s start thinking about this.’ And you know, after we sang ‘Kumbaya,’ the eight remaining presidents got on a conference call and said we love and appreciate this conference, let’s think strategically. We did and got four new teams. I think that’s the world we’re in right now.
“I say this to our fans: We have no reason to panic,” Gee concluded. “This is an opportunity we’ll take full advantage of. I don’t know what direction we’re going to go; I’m not going to predict. But I do think that expansion always is a potential for our future.”