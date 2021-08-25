With West Virginia making such a big leap from 2019 to 2020 without the benefit of spring practices or normal summer workouts, both of which were wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, what will coach Neal Brown and his staff be able to do after a normal off-season heading into 2021?
When combining the yardage gained in total offense and total defense, no team in the country was as improved in 2020. WVU followed up a 5-7 campaign in 2019, Brown’s first season, with a 6-4 record last year, including a 24-21 win over Army in the Liberty Bowl.
There are certainly reasons for optimism. The Mountaineers return eight starters on offense, six on defense and additions in the off-season through the transfer portal should help address the team’s holes.
On the other hand, West Virginia will face one of the toughest schedules in the country, with the Mountaineers being the only team in the Big 12 Conference slated to face 11 Power Five teams.
While WVU’s starting unit would seem to be plenty capable, Brown’s efforts to continue to build depth remains a work in progress.
“I think that the way we look is we look better,” Brown said after a practice early in fall camp. “I think our team speed is the best we’ve had in three years. We’re a longer team. I think we have more depth at certain positions — offensive line, linebacker — I think we have some guys that can play in those particular positions.
“But the thing, too, that really shows up is there’s a significant difference between our ones and twos on defense especially, so we’ve got to do a good job with those young guys. There’s talent there; we just have to get them some experience, and we have to do that quickly.”
Last season was a banner year for the Mountaineer defense, which finished fourth in the country in yards allowed per game (291.4) and tops in the nation in pass defense (159.6 yards per game).
The departures of consensus All-American nose tackle Darius Stills and leading tackler Tony Fields were expected, with Fields being drafted by the Cleveland Browns and Stills signing as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the transfers of cornerback Dreshun Miller (Auburn), defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler (Northwestern) and third-team All-American spear Tykee Smith (Georgia) were not.
Those losses hurt, but some key Mountaineers are back as well. Senior defensive lineman Dante Stills (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) is the team’s lone preseason All-Big 12 selection and will be joined up front by Akheem Mesidor (6-2, 272), who racked up five sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss in his debut campaign a year ago. Senior linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo will move to mike to take over for Fields and is coming off of a defensive MVP showing in the Liberty Bowl, where he made 13 tackles, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass.
The defensive backfield features a trio of senior safeties in Alonzo Addae, Sean Mahone and Scottie Young, who made his debut in the bowl game after fighting eligibility issues in the regular season stemming from a transfer from Arizona. Bolstering the safeties will be the return of former Capital High School standout Kerry Martin, who opted out last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Junior Nicktroy Fortune started all 10 games at cornerback a year ago.
Otherwise, the team will rely on unproven or inexperienced players. Senior VanDarius Cowan, a transfer from Alabama, played just four games in 2020 while battling injuries but figures to be in the mix for the starting bandit spot, along with sophomore Jared Bartlett. Junior Exree Loe likely has the inside track on the will linebacker job with transfers DeShawn Stevens (Maine) and Lance Dixon (Penn State) figuring in with redshirt freshman James Thomas to provide depth.
Miller’s vacated cornerback spot is a key fall camp positional battle with sophomore Daryl Porter Jr. and redshirt juniors Jackie Matthews and Charles Woods fighting it out.
Offensively, the team’s skill players are back almost completely intact with the unit looking most for a more consistent rushing attack and more explosive plays in the passing game.
Junior quarterback Jarret Doege threw for 2,587 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions last year and entered camp as the starter. He will have five of the team’s top six wideouts and top two tight ends from last year at his disposal.
The receiver group will likely be led by junior Winston Wright (5-9, 180), who led the team in receptions (47) and yards (553) en route to a second-team All-Big 12 spot while Mike O’Laughlin caught 15 balls for 137 yards and returns for his junior year at tight end.
Running back Leddie Brown was one of the team’s breakout players in 2020 and earned a spot on the 2020 All-Big 12 first team after galloping for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns. Providing Brown some relief is one of the offense’s main goals in camp as Brown carried the ball 199 times in 2020 while backups Tony Mathis and A’varius Sparrow combined for just 21 rushes. While last season was a drastic improvement over 2019 (135.1 yards per game vs. 73.3 yards per game), the Mountaineers’ success on the ground was drastically different in wins (182.5 per game) than in losses (64).
Linemen Chase Behrndt and Mike Brown graduated but the Mountaineers brought in Doug Nester, a transfer from Virginia Tech and former Spring Valley standout to help solidify the guard position. Zach Frazier was a freshman All-American last season and will start at center. Brandon Yates, Parker Moorer and John Hughes all provide starting experience at tackle while James Gmiter has appeared in 20 games in the last two seasons and should round out the line at the other guard spot.
At kicker, the Mountaineers have a trio of experienced players in seniors Evan Staley and Tyler Sumpter as well as junior Casey Legg.
2021 West Virginia University Football Schedule:
Sept. 4: at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 11: Long Island, 5 p.m.
Sept. 18: Virginia Tech, noon
Sept. 25: *at Oklahoma, TBA
Oct. 2: *Texas Tech, TBA
Oct. 9: *at Baylor, TBA
Oct. 23: *at TCU, TBA
Oct. 30: *at Iowa State, TBA
Nov. 6: *Oklahoma State, TBA
Nov. 13: *at Kansas State, TBA
Nov. 20: *Texas, TBA
Nov. 27: *at Kansas, TBA
*Big 12 Conference game