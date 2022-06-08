Name, Image and Likeness dominates many conversations in college athletics today, but still some are more focused on playing time than short-term profit.
Sophomore linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave is transferring from Miami to West Virginia with the hope of earning more playing time in Morgantown than he did at UM. He had been primarily used on special teams in his two years with the Hurricanes. He hopes to receive regular reps at middle linebacker with the Mountaineers.
“I didn’t want to go somewhere just to add depth,” said the Camden (N.J.) High graduate. “If I just wanted to add depth, I would have stayed where I was, soaking up as much NIL money as I could.
“For me, it wasn’t about the money. It was about going to the best situation where I could play, help the program and help myself. I felt like West Virginia was the best fit for that, a place I can play right away.”
Miami is one of the athletic departments out front in the current NIL world. South Florida billionaire and UM grad John Ruiz is the leading force behind a group of Hurricane boosters paying Miami student-athletes substantial money for NIL deals. Austin-Cave recently told the MetroNews Statewide Sportsline that he received “$40,000” in NIL money while at UM.
“I could have stayed around for that, but that wasn’t my thought process,” he noted.
Instead Austin-Cave is more concerned about seeing game action.
West Virginia, as well as Minnesota, Rutgers and Syracuse, were among the nearly two dozen Division I schools to offer the three-star recruit out of high school when he signed with Miami as part of its class of 2020.
Two years later he was in the transfer portal looking for a new home, though he had a pretty good idea of where he wanted to move.
“Going to West Virginia was my main plan when I jumped into the portal,” Austin-Cave explained.
“This time around was way different than the high school (recruiting) process. The main reason I hit the portal was I saw the situation at West Virginia, and I understood mine (at Miami). I decided I wouldn’t mind going somewhere relatively close to home, and then I saw the depth situation (with WVU’s thin linebacking corps). So, I decided to hop in the portal and see if West Virginia was interested. They contacted me, and it went smooth from there.”
Austin-Cave verbally committed to the Mountaineers in early May and signed a binding letter of intent a few days later. The opportunity to play — and play right away in 2022 — were reasons he left Miami.
“If it was the old rule (in terms of having to sit out a year as a transfer), I may not have done it, because that would have been another year of not playing football,” noted Austin-Cave, who saw action in 17 games and recorded 14 tackles in his two seasons with the Hurricanes. “I’m going into my third year in college, and I want to play. Everything played out well the way it has gone with West Virginia, but if this was the old situation and I would have had to sit out a year and wait, I don’t know if I would have looked to transfer. But with the way things are now and knowing what (WVU) needed, it was a no-brainer.
“As soon as I hopped into the portal, schools started to reach out to me who I never thought would contact me,” he added. “It was different than high school. There were more schools reaching out to me than when I was in high school. There was a lot to process and you have to do it pretty quickly. I’m not 18 anymore. I’m not going to be swayed by programs telling me things just to get me there. This time I had a good idea of what I wanted. I wanted honesty, and that’s what I got at West Virginia with (inside linebackers) Coach (Jeff) Koonz and Coach (Neal) Brown. They explained where they see me in their defense, and I know I can help them this coming season.”
Speed is one of the biggest attributes the 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker brings to West Virginia.
“I like to run, and it seems like the Big 12 is a league I’m meant to be in, because it’s a wild-open league and requires defensive players who have good athletic ability and can run. I think that is a good fit for me,” said Austin-Cave, who has three years of college eligibility remaining.
A first-team All-State linebacker at Camden in 2019, Austin-Cave had 148 tackles, 11 sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt as a senior in high school, leading the Panthers to the New Jersey Central Group 2 championship game.
“Tirek is a monster,” said Rob Hinson, who is in his first year as Camden High’s head coach but has known Austin-Cave and his family for a long time. “He’s a sideline-to-sideline linebacker. He can really run. He was on the relay team at Camden High and also ran the open 100. I think he ran a 10.8 in the 100 meters in high school. He’s also a really physical, intense kid. West Virginia is getting a true linebacker who is going to be very successful in their defense.”
Austin-Cave is slated to play middle linebacker at WVU, where he’ll compete with Lee Kpogba for a starting job and playing time.
“I’m going to come in and battle,” said the former Hurricane turned Mountaineer.