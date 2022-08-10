Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN — “Stacking days.” It’s one of the newer buzz phrases for college football coaches and players, and while it has a fresh appeal, it’s really a term with throwback values at its core.

When you hear it used now, it refers to the process of working every day, with similar effort and attention to detail, with benefits accruing from the repetitions that build up day after day. At the end — or at least after a lengthy interval — improvements and better play will hopefully be the result. In old-school regard, it’s simply the act of showing up every day, doing your job and improving as a result.

