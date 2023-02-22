MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia baseball team will get used to life on the road the next few weeks.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to play their first 11 games away from Monongalia County Ballpark, which started with a three-game series against Georgia Southern at J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia, this past weekend.
“It doesn’t matter who we play. It really doesn’t. If we don’t play well, then you’re going to lose the game,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “It doesn’t matter who the best team is — it’s the team that plays the best. We just have to go play well.
“We have to play on some fields that are grass and dirt. The one thing about our infielders, when they go into the locker room after practice, there’s no dirt on them because we don’t have dirt. That’s a huge transition. There’s no other sport that has such a home field advantage that baseball does because of surfaces and dimensions.
“You can play basketball on the road and the court’s the same size and the rim’s the same distance from the floor. Every football field’s 100 yards, but you go play baseball, some fences are 310 down the line, some fences are 335. Playing on the road is tough in baseball with different surfaces and different backdrops and all that.”
WVU is coming off a 33-22 season, including a 19-12 record in nonconference play. The Mountaineers had seven games away from home to start the year and went 5-2 during that stretch.
Georgia Southern was 41-20 last season and was the runner-up in the Sun Belt Conference tournament. The Eagles hosted an NCAA Tournament regional in Statesboro, where they beat UNC Greensboro before losing to Notre Dame and Texas Tech to end their season.
Georgia Southern was picked tied for second with Texas State in the 2023 Sun Belt preseason coaches poll behind league newcomer Southern Miss. Designated hitter Noah Ledford leads the Eagles into the season after earning the program’s first Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year honor, and second baseman Jesse Sherrill and third baseman Jarrett Brown also earned preseason All-Sun Belt honors.
“We always play a great schedule,” Mazey said. “It’s really hard to win on the road in college baseball and we go on the road all the time. Georgia Southern’s coming off hosting a regional last year, so they’re playing with all the confidence in the world and they’ve got a lot of pieces back.”
The Mountaineers went from Statesboro to College Park, Maryland, where they faced Maryland at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium on Feb. 21, and then head to Tucson, Arizona, for a three-game series against Arizona. They’ll also go to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona, to play an exhibition against MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks.
WVU will oppose William & Mary, VCU and Richmond on the road before finally playing in Morgantown for the first time this spring on March 8 against Canisius. The Mountaineers will follow that with a three-game series against Minnesota at Monongalia County Ballpark as part of the home opening week.
The Mountaineers will also see Appalachian State, UNC Greensboro, Hofstra, Xavier and Marshall before opening Big 12 Conference play March 31 with a three-game series against Kansas State at Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.
WVU was picked to finish sixth in the league this season. The Mountaineers have finished higher than their preseason ranking six times in nine seasons in the Big 12.
“It’s really hard to win on the road, but in typical Mountaineer fashion, that’s what we have to do,” Mazey said. “If you can’t win on the road, you can’t make it to Omaha. To win on the road, you’ve got to learn how to win on the road. To learn how to win on the road, you’ve got to play on the road. That’s kind of how we roll.”