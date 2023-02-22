Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Ben Hampton

West Virginia’s Ben Hampton delivers a pitch against Texas on May 7, 2022, at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.

 Photo by DAVID PENNOCK

MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia baseball team will get used to life on the road the next few weeks.

The Mountaineers are scheduled to play their first 11 games away from Monongalia County Ballpark, which started with a three-game series against Georgia Southern at J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia, this past weekend.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Recommended for you