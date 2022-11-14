Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Report: Shane Lyons out as WVU AD

After seven years in charge of West Virginia University’s athletic department, Shane Lyons is being relieved of his duties as WVU’s director of athletics, according to a report from WV MetroNews’ Hoppy Kercheval.

Lyons, according to the report, was offered the chance to stay on in a different role at WVU outside the athletic department, but turned down that offer and is now out altogether.

