HUNTINGTON — By the time the season rolls around, the Marshall women’s basketball team might be unrecognizable.
Late last week, head coach Tony Kemper announced the addition of eight players to the roster for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Thundering Herd will welcome six transfers and two more freshmen.
New to suit up for the Green & White will be transfers Kendall Miller (Akron), Ashley Tudor (Radford), Roshala Scott (Southeast Missouri), Terah Harness (USC Upstate), Abby Beeman (Shepherd), Shanniah Wright (Georgetown) along with freshmen Peyton Ilderton and Olivia Ziolkowski.
“We understood that we were going to look a lot different after last year, just looking at our starting lineup with four seniors in there, we knew it was going to be a transition year,” Kemper said.
“Our staff has worked really hard to build what I’m really excited about,” he added. “I think we’ve got a chance to be a good basketball team.”
Three of the announced additions are from the Mountain State: Beeman, who was a Division II All-American at Shepherd; Ilderton, who capped off her high school career by leading Logan to a state championship; and Olivia Ziolkowski who played at Woodrow Wilson High School.
“I thought that part was fun,” Kemper said. “You always start close to home, but we added those (girls) because they can play, not because they are from West Virginia. That part is exciting when you can add talent right from your backyard.”
There’s a healthy balance of transfer players, returning players, and incoming freshmen that will make up next year’s team. Replacing so many pieces was a challenge for Kemper and his staff, he said, but they ended with a group they feel confident can be competitive.
“That was kind of our plan all along. We definitely wanted a group with a strong nucleus that was going to be together for multiple years and we have that and then we also brought in two grad transfers that have a lot of experience, four-year players in their former programs,” said Kemper.
Add early signees Meredith Maier and Syndi Scott to the incoming group and that makes 10 new faces that will suit up for Marshall this coming season. I big number for a team coming off what Kemper said was a successful year in 2021-22.
But many of the players on the previous roster had expired their athletic eligibility or transferred elsewhere, putting Kemper in a position where he and the staff were tasked with building the team nucleus from scratch.
“Adding talent was number one, and then trying to make to where over the course of time we cycle through a typical recruiting class from here on out,” Kemper said. “We shouldn’t have to load up with eight players again.”
Now comes the challenge of building chemistry and getting everyone on the same page.
“I think it’s a talented group, I know it’s a group that’s really excited to be at Marshall and now we’ve got to quickly assimilate into a group that works together, plays together and fights together,” Kemper said.