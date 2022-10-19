HUNTINGTON — Marshall women’s soccer coach Michael Swan faced a dilemma at the start of the 2022 season that most coaches would envy.
There was no clear-cut favorite to start at goalkeeper for the Thundering Herd women because each of the four on the roster had proven to be strong candidates for the position, so he let their performance decide who would eventually win the starting gig.
Mira Pastoft, who started a dozen games as a freshman for the Herd, was right there in the mix, as was Regan Meyer, who entered with two years experience with the team. Senior Courtney McVicker also brought a lot of experience into the 2022 campaign.
After a rotating each of them in and out of the net at the beginning of the year, freshman Alexis Wolgemuth stood out in the group and has now started each of the past five matches for the Herd.
Wolgemuth, a native of Lincolnton, North Carolina, made her first collegiate start in the third game of the year and played all 90 minutes in a 2-0 win over Morehead State. It was the first victory of the year, and the freshman made five saves.
She played 51 minutes against Ohio, allowing two goals to her three saves as she split time with Regan Meyer, then played another full 90 minutes in a 3-2 loss at Liberty where she tallied nine saves against 12 shots on goal.
“She was a freshman coming in against some very, very good goalkeepers that we already had,” Swan said. “She took her opportunity there in the second (full) game and was outstanding.”
Wolgemuth then became the go-to for Swan and the Herd. She’s made five consecutive starts for Marshall and though the wins haven’t been stacking up as the team had hoped, the Herd newcomer is making a name for herself rather quickly.
Swan said that her mindset hasn’t been swayed by recent results and that goalkeepers don’t often get caught up in the ebbs and flows of a season like other position players might.
“Goalkeepers aren’t like that,” Swan said. “They play on their own performances and don’t really self-inflict too many times. They are their own single position, but we’ve got a group that works well together.”
After allowing two late goals against Georgia Southern last Thursday, the Herd went on the road in search of a crucial Sun Belt Conference win as the regular season enters the home stretch.
Wolgemuth made six saves and played all 90 minutes, but a goal in the 21st minute from Elena Diaz gave the Panthers an early lead they would take to the end, handing the Herd a 1-0 loss.
Marshall is just 1-4-1 in league play and tied for last place in the East division with Coastal Carolina, each having four points. The Herd returns home Friday to face James Madison, who sits atop the east division with 14 points.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.