HUNTINGTON — In the eight years they spent together in Conference USA, it always seemed significant when Marshall and Western Kentucky met in athletic competition.
Western Kentucky’s 67-66 overtime win in the 2014 football regular-season finale set the tone for what would eventually be unofficially branded the “Moonshine Throwdown” by the fan bases.
By the same score, the Herd defeated WKU in the 2018 Conference USA men’s basketball championship, earning a berth in the NCAA tournament.
No matter the year, it was a matchup fans looked forward to, and when Marshall announced plans to move into the Sun Belt Conference, there were questions about if the two schools would meet again in athletic competition as non-conference opponents.
For now, it seems the rivalry is on hold, but Marshall officials didn’t rule out future matchups. The rivals could meet in hoops in the near future but likely will not meet on the gridiron, though it has not been ruled out.
“I see that happening more in basketball than I do in football, to be honest,” Marshall athletic director Christian Spears said, “but I wouldn’t necessarily be opposed to it. But I don’t see it being a priority when there might be someone else that we could play that has a bit more of a destination location for us and our fans.”
“Destination” is the key word.
Western Kentucky is located in Bowling Green, Kentucky, which doesn’t have the same draw as traveling to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, for example, to play Middle Tennessee, which is near the Nashville area.
Take into account, also, some college football powers like Notre Dame and Penn State, which are both on the books for non-conference football matchups and give the Herd national exposure.
With a limited number of those non-conference football games each year, Spears said the goal is to make the most of them, giving fans the chance to travel to larger cities and see teams both familiar and unfamiliar.
In other sports, there is more opportunity for the rivalry to be renewed. Western Kentucky has already expressed interest in getting some of those matchups on future schedules.
“Playing WKU makes a lot of sense in a lot of sports. There’s a nice rivalry with softball, good rivalry in basketball. They’ve reached out, and we’ll figure it out at some point about making it happen. We will,” Spears said.
But if it is going to happen, fans will have to wait. The men’s and women’s 2022-23 basketball schedules have been released and WKU isn’t on either. The next opening Marshall has on the football schedule isn’t until the 2027 season.
