Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — In the eight years they spent together in Conference USA, it always seemed significant when Marshall and Western Kentucky met in athletic competition.

Western Kentucky’s 67-66 overtime win in the 2014 football regular-season finale set the tone for what would eventually be unofficially branded the “Moonshine Throwdown” by the fan bases.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Recommended for you