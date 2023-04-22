Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

BLOX High School Sports CLEAN.jpg

WHEELING — The induction of two members of the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame will highlight the nation’s oldest statewide sports fete.

Jeff Hostetler, a former West Virginia University football star and winning Super Bowl quarterback, and Mike Carey, the winningest in-state college basketball coach, will be honored by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association at the 76th annual Victory Awards Dinner on May 7 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.

Tags

Recommended for you