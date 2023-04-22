WHEELING — The induction of two members of the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame will highlight the nation’s oldest statewide sports fete.
Jeff Hostetler, a former West Virginia University football star and winning Super Bowl quarterback, and Mike Carey, the winningest in-state college basketball coach, will be honored by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association at the 76th annual Victory Awards Dinner on May 7 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.
No tickets will be sold at the door for the public event, but advance ticket sales from state sports writers continue until the May 1 deadline.
Besides the Hall of Fame inductions, prep athletes in 11 sports will be honored including three multiple honorees.
Irene Riggs, a Morgantown High cross country and track standout, will receive the Hardman Award as Amateur Athlete of the Year and the McCoy Award as Female Track Athlete of the Year. Judah Price, a Independence High football and wrestling honoree, will receive the Kennedy Award as Football Player of the Year and the Warner Award as Running Back of the Year. Mondrell Dean, of Hurricane High, will receive the Sam Huff Award as Defensive Player of the Year and the Howley Award as Linebacker of the Year.
Two coaches will be feted. Ben Howlett, the West Liberty University men’s basketball coach, is the Furfari Award winner as College Coach of the Year. John H. Lilly, the Independence High football coach, is the Van Meter Award winner as High School Coach of the Year.
The Gene Morehouse Award for sports journalism will be accepted by Gabe Giardina, son of award winner Frank Giardina and football coach at Charleston Southern University. Two Kennedy Foundation Scholarship recipients will be recognized — Brett Phillips of Wheeling Park and Ezra Bagent of Martinsburg.
The Sunday night Sportsline program at MetroNews, hosted by Travis Jones and Greg Hunter, will broadcast from the event site.
History of the Victory Awards Dinner, including statewide award winners and members of the Hall of Fame, may be found at wvswa.org.