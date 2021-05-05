HAMLIN — Mark Pritt and the Lincoln County High School tennis team are eager to get the 2021 season started.
Since the entire 2020 spring sports seasons were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been two years since the Panthers saw action on the hard courts.
“I only have two years that have played in the past and they are definitely excited to be back at it,” said Pritt, the LCHS coach. “They are all happy to be playing tennis this year. We only had two weeks of practice last year before everything was shut down.”
Lincoln County will look for leadership from its two returning senior players, Kaylyn Elswick and Madisyn Midkiff.
“We are hoping my two senior girls can win some matches,” Pritt said. “For the rest of them our goal is for them to get some confidence, experience and match play and kind of get the feel of the game speed. It’s a lot different from practice.”
Ty Burchko is the other senior on the roster.
The rest of the team is made up of: sophomores Chelsie Blake, Riley Brady, Kayla Sowards, Shyann Ray and Grace Watts; and freshman Kaitlyn Hicks.
“All of my sophomores and freshmen are first-time players,” Pritt said. “We just want them to feel it out this year. There’s definitely a couple of them that have potential moving forward. They are still developing the fundamentals starting out.”
Pritt said no boys came out for the squad this spring so it will be an all-female team.
Since LCHS is back in Class AAA, the Panthers will be challenged with a difficult schedule.
Matches against 3A teams Spring Valley, Parkersburg, Huntington, Cabell Midland and Parkersburg South are on the slate.
“It’s definitely going to be a lot tougher,” Pritt said. “Our two senior girls will definitely notice the difference from the Double-A schedule to the Triple-A . They will have to rise to the occasion and try to win their matches.”