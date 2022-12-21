Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — As the Marshall football team prepared for the Myrtle Beach Bowl against UConn in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Dec. 19, it isn’t facing the same issue that many schools across the country are.

While two Herd players have already entered the transfer portal — quarterback Peter Zamora and defensive lineman Emmanuel Balogun — Marshall hasn’t yet been a victim of a sweeping trend across college football that has high-profile players opting out of playing in a bowl game in hopes of getting a head start on preparing for their chance in the National Football League.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Recommended for you