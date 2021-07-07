HAMLIN — Two Lincoln County baseball players were recognized on the 2021 Class AAA All-State Baseball Team which was released last week, as senior infielder Trace Adkins was named to the Second Team and Gabe Bates landed on the Honorable Mention list.
Adkins, who has committed to play at St. Andrews, had a .447 average and was the teams leader in hits with 38, doubles with 12, steals at 24, and runs scored at 36. The shortstop also turned in three triples, two home runs, and 21 RBI from his leadoff spot in the lineup.
Bates, who played center field and shortstop for the Panthers, finished as the team’s statistical leader in most hitting categories in 2021 as the junior finished with a batting average of .456, OBP of .562, an .897 slugging percentage.
Bates, who has received D1 attention, slugged six home runs this past season in the 23 games to go along with six doubles, three triples, 32 RBIs, 13 steals, and 25 runs scored.
Both Adkins and Bates were also in the pitching rotation for coach Greg Lambert’s Panthers who finished the 2021 campaign with a 14-9 record.
Here is the entire 2021 West Virginia Class AAA All-State Baseball Team, as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
First team
P — Ismael Borrero, Hurricane, Jr.
P — Quincy Thornton, Morgantown, Sr.
P — Riley Vadasz, Jefferson, Sr.
P — Logan Lingenfelter, Cabell Midland, Sr.
C — Trent Short, St. Albans, Sr.
IF — Cullen Horowitz, Jefferson, Sr.
IF — Ryan Goff, Bridgeport, Sr.
IF — Drew Whitman, St. Albans, Sr.
IF — Cam Cole, Bridgeport, Jr.
IF — Zac Rose, Jefferson, Sr.
OF — Nate Paulsen, Bridgeport, Sr. (captain)
OF — Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane, Jr.
OF — Blake Hartman, Musselman, Sr.
UTIL — Joel Gardner, Hurricane, Sr.
UTIL — Braden Shepherd, Huntington, Jr.
UTIL — Michael Bittinger, Wheeling Park, Jr.
UTIL — Tyson Burke, St. Albans, Sr.
UTIL — Grant Hussey, Parkersburg South, Sr.
Second team
P — Carter Williams, Huntington, Sr.
P — Branson McCloud, Spring Valley, So.
P — Evan Wilson, Capital, Fr.
P — Bradley Lokant, Oak Hill, Sr.
C — Noah Hanna, Greenbrier East, Sr.
IF — Kyle West, Hedgesville, Sr.
IF —Trace Adkins, Lincoln County, Sr.
IF — Bryson Rigney, Hurricane, Jr. (captain)
IF — Ben McPeek, Parkersburg South, Sr.
IF — Aaron Forbes, University, Jr.
OF — Austin Holley, Cabell Midland, Sr.
OF — Aiden Paulsen, Bridgeport, Jr.
OF — James Salvatori, Wheeling Park, Sr.
OF — Jordan Mize, Greenbrier East, Sr.
UTIL — Ben McDougal, Bridgeport, Jr.
UTIL — Isaac McCallister, George Washington, Jr.
UTIL — Zach Calif-Boring, Buckhannon-Upshur, So.
UTIL — Joel Wise, John Marshall, Sr.
Honorable mention
Connor Bailey, Jefferson; Gabe Bates, Lincoln County; Darris Boswell, Greenbrier East; Thomas Budka, Hedgesville; Grant Cochran, Princeton; Dustin Corley, Parkersburg South; Trent Dearth, Huntington; Caden Delauter, Hedgesville; Drew Elkins, Cabell Midland; Ty Galusky, Morgantown; Chris Harbert, Bridgeport; Drew Hogue, Bridgeport; Alex Holbert, Parkersburg; Grant Landis, Hampshire; Wes Landis, Hampshire; Justin Legg, Huntington; Logan Link, Washington; JD Love, Bridgeport; Austin Mann, Bridgeport; Jacob Miller, Musselman; Cameron Moore, Washington; Ty Nelson, Oak Hill; Grant Stratton, Spring Valley; Cory Sweeney, Cabell Midland; Caleb Thomas, Greenbrier East; Cooper Vaught, Woodrow Wilson; Frank Why, Bridgeport; Zane Wolfe, Oak Hill