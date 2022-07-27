Marshall wide receiver Corey Gammage (7) speeds upfield after a catch against Florida International during an NCAA football game in 2021 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. Gammage was named to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top receiver.
HUNTINGTON — The preseason accolades keep rolling in for Marshall football.
This week, three student-athletes have been named to preseason watch lists for college football awards, including Rasheen Ali, who landed on the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award watch lists.
Defensive lineman Owen Porter was named a finalist for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team on Wednesday, which recognizes college football athletes for their commitment to community service and their “good works” off the field.
Porter was one of 114 players nationally who were nominated.
On Thursday, it was announced Marshall wide receiver Corey Gammage was on the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top receiver.
Gammage was Marshall’s leading pass catcher in 2021, hauling in 78 passes for 878 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The player with the second-most receptions was Ali with 46.
Gammage was one of just 43 wide receivers picked from across the country for the preseason watch list and one of only two from the Sun Belt Conference, joining Old Dominion’s Ali Jennings III — a former WVU receiver.
Marshall’s Ali has made two preseason watch lists so far, the Doak Walker Award list being the most recent of the recognitions after finding himself on the Maxwell Award list at the beginning of the week.
Marshall head coach Charles Huff is no stranger to having a student-athlete be in contention for that award, as the former running backs coach has a decorated list of players who have earned that recognition.
Before he became Marshall’s head coach, Huff oversaw the running back groups at Penn State where Saquon Barkley (2016-17) and Miles Sanders (2018) were on the preseason list.
Kylin Hill, who played at Mississippi State under Huff’s direction, was on the list in 2020, as was Alabama running back Najee Harris, who won it that same year.
The Sun Belt Conference had 12 running backs from seven schools who made the Doak Walker Award watch list — Marshall, Southern Miss, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Arkansas State, Old Dominion and Appalachian State.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.