Marshall tight end Toby Payne (81) readies to pass the ball off while running a drill as the Marshall University football team conducts practice on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — What coach Charles Huff called Marshall’s most mature position group this spring might also be the most unpredictable when the Herd lines up to play football in the fall.
At tight end, there’s a variety of skills in play, and most tight ends have the experience to go with those skills in what has turned into a melting pot of sorts.
Sean Sallis, Beau Blankenship and Toby Payne joined the Herd as freshmen out of high school. Marcus Velez (Nassau Community College) and Rahmod Smith (Florida Atlantic) transferred to Marshall before the 2021 season and are entering their second year with the Herd.
UTEP graduate transfer Luke Soto completes the group and brings a unique set of skills.
“I played volleyball, basketball, rodeo and football in high school and kind of just juggled it all around,” Soto said. “I did team roping, calf roping in high school and made it to the national level.”
It’s unclear exactly how those rodeo skills will translate into a Herd offense that’s looking to run free in 2023, but Soto might be the perfect example of the versatile athlete the coaching staff is eyeing to replace graduated senior Devin Miller.
“Devin was a security blanket, right? He was kind of the guy you could leave in, call any play and he was going to do it well,” Huff said. “It may not be great, but he was going to do it well.”
So it’s unlikely that there will be only one go-to tight end for the Herd in 2023. Marshall may instead use a by-committee approach that features specialty players.
Sallis has emerged as a downfield threat. Soto is a worthy run-blocker, and the experience that Smith has with three years of college football under his belt is helping separate him from the group.
The coaching staff has leaned into those strengths.
“Obviously we don’t want to get into a situation where every time we pass, we have this guy in, and when we run, we have that guy in, but what we’ll be able to do is specialize certain guys,” Huff said.
Then there’s Payne, who Huff said does a little bit of everything.
“Toby is probably a little bit of Devin, where he can do a little bit of everything well,” Huff said. “He’s still learning, but he’s probably the Swiss army knife in that group.”
The tight ends corps has sought consistency from the coaching spot over the last year.
Bill Legg was the tight ends coach at the start of last season, then shifted his focus to the offensive line after Eddy Morrisey’s sudden exit in Week 3.
Dalton Williams coached the tight ends for a short period after the season ended, then took a position as an quality control coach on Steve Sarkisian’s staff at Texas.
Billy Gonzalez replaced Williams but was only in Huntington for a matter of months before taking a job as Florida’s wide receiver coach, prompting the hire of current tight ends coach Derek Shay, who was previously an analyst at Missouri.
That kind of turnover isn’t easy.
“It’s really tough at first,” Payne said, “but at the end of the day, it’s still football.”
Perhaps that attitude is what led Huff to say the position group is the most mature in the building.
“They’ve had four coaches in a year, but they’ve kept showing up and Toby is probably the leader in that group,” Huff said of the sophomore. “He probably doesn’t talk as much as a leader would (normally), but he comes out to work every day with his hard hat.”
It’s Payne’s first time going through spring practice with the Herd, but in many ways, it sure doesn’t seem like it.
“It feels great to be out there,” Payne said. “It’s kind of weird playing football in the spring, but I kind of like it.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.