CHAPMANVILLE — Can the Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team make it back to the state tournament and make another run at a state title?
The Tigers hope so.
That question will be answered in the coming months as the Tigers are set to tip off the season on Dec. 10-11 as Chapmanville hosts the annual Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament.
The Tigers are coming off last year’s 9-7 season which saw Chapmanville reach the Class AA state semifinals. CRHS beat Clay County, 46-38, in the first round of the 2A state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, then lost 55-41 to Williamstown in the state semifinals, leaving the Tigers short of the state championship game.
The Tigers had won back-to-back 2A state titles in 2018 and 2019 and were 22-2 and ranked No. 1 in the state in 2020 before the season was ended early due to COVID issues.
The Tigers won last year’s sectional title with a 53-42 win over Liberty-Raleigh, then were crowned regional co-champions with a 53-40 victory over the Wyoming East Warriors.
Chapmanville coach Brad Napier, now in his seventh year, says the Tigers are hoping to put together another good season and make it back to Charleston. Napier has led CRHS to a 124-26 all-time record at Chapmanville, an 82.6 percent winning clip, and has a 9-3 record in state tournament games. He’s led the Tigers to the state tourney five times and also has a state runner-up finish in 2017.
“We expected to be there,” Napier said of last year’s state tourney. “We expected to be there competing at a high level. I expect to compete at a high level this year. I think we can do that. We’ve got the bulk of our team back. We did lose some good seniors but we have a lot of our young kids back. I think that you are going to see a lot of improvement and composure from those guys and see a lot of confidence.”
Several top Tigers are back this season, including 6-foot-5 junior Brody Dalton, who averaged 15 points a game a year ago and was voted Class AA Second Team All-State by the media.
“He was Second Team All-State and he missed two weeks of a shortened season,” Napier said. “Had he not got hurt there was a good chance that he would have been a First Team guy. Brody is a much improved player. He’s playing with a ton of confidence.”
Dalton, also a First-Team All-Cardinal pick last year, is one of five Chapmanville starters who are returning.
The Tigers also have three seniors on the roster.
Colton Craddock is one of those returning senior starters.
“He’s put in a lot of work this summer,” Napier said. “He’s playing at a really high level right now. He’s extremely tough to stop. He’s an explosive athlete and probably the best athlete on our team as far as running and jumping.”
Sam Leslie, a reserve, is another senior who is back.
“Sam has been with our program for four years,” Napier said. “We’re expecting him to contribute a lot. He can do a lot of things. He’s a great defender. He don’t care to mix it up and do the dirty work. He’s also a solid shooter.”
Isaac Butcher, another Tiger coming of the bench and also a spot-starter, is the third senior.
“He’s played a lot of basketball for us,” Napier said. “He’s played for four years and has played in some big games. He’s another guy who will do they dirty work and he’s a good mid-range shooter. He’s developed that over the summer. He’s going to give you a ton of effort. He’s an energy guy.”
Sophomore Zion Blevins, a 6-foot-6 post player and starter from last year, also returns. He was an Honorable Mention All-Cardinal Conference pick last year.
“Zion really came on at the end of last season,” Napier said. “He had a lot of big games late in the season. He was a big part of us making that deep run and our improvement. I think that you’re going to see a whole different kid this year. He’s been getting some Division I interest and only being a sophomore. He’s got a ton of upside. He’s 6-6 or 6-7 and has a lot of guard skills and can shoot it. He’s very talented and is a very gifted offensive player.”
Also back for CRHS is starting guard Isaiah Smith, who checked in at 10 points a game last year and was named Honorable Mention All-State and Honorable Mention All-Conference.
“Isaiah is a three-year starter for us,” Napier said. “He’s got a ton of heart. He’s a lock down defender and a really good shooter. This summer, he’s gotten better at handling the ball. We can play him at the 1, 2 or 3 position.”
Chapmanville also has back Devon Workman, a junior, who started at point guard for the Tigers last season. He was also an Honorable Mention All-Conference selection.
“Devon was a very good defensive player for us last year,” Napier said. “He’s another guy who has really improved this summer. We put him in a ton of situations and he played at a very high level. He’s really worked hard and he’s shooting the ball a lot better than he was a year ago and has a lot of confidence.”
Kohl Farmer, a 6-4 junior and a member of the CRHS football team, is also pressing for playing time as well as junior Landon Tomblin and sophomore Sam Miller.
“We have a bunch of guys right now that are fighting for playing time,” Napier said. “We also have a bunch of freshmen players coming in that we like in Jett Baisden, Chase Butcher and Trenton Adkins.”
The Tigers are set to have a challenging schedule this season.
Chapmanville is set to play Wyoming East this season in a home-and-away series. The Tigers also have a non-conference match-up with Huntington St. Joe this year.
Cardinal Conference games against Logan, Scott, Wayne, Nitro, Poca, Herbert Hoover, Winfield and Sissonville are also on the slate.
The Tigers are also set to play in a pair of holiday tournaments in Tennessee in December and will once again host the three-day Country Roads Classic, slated to be played Jan. 20-22 at CRHS.
Chapmanville will play again in a three-team Class AA sectional with Liberty-Raleigh and Mingo Central.