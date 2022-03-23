Tide too much for Panthers, 12-2 By PHIL PERRY pperry@hdmediallc.com Phil Perry Author email Mar 23, 2022 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 2 Buy Now Gabe Bates celebrates a 2-run homer with his teammates versus Sherman. Phil Perry | HD Media Buy Now Austin Adkins slings a pitch for Lincoln County versus Sherman. Phil Perry | HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SETH — Sherman High stymied Lincoln County hitters for much of the contest as the Class A Tide took a 12-2 win over Lincoln County on Friday night at Joe S. Tagliente Field at Seth.“We got a solid pitching performance out of (Josh) Jenkins and finally our hitters got to see live pitching and were able to get into a rhythm,” said Sherman Coach Jeremiah Pettry after the game.Jenkins Singled home Holden Allen in the bottom of the first to put Sherman up 1-0.Jenkins was sharp early on the mound as well until Gabe Bates touched him up for a 2-run homer to give Lincoln County (1-2) a short-lived lead in the top of the third.Austin Adkins was on the bump for the Panthers and gave up six earned runs over 3.1 innings while fanning six. At times, Adkins showed an effective curve ball to Tide hitters.Jared Butcher and Seth Ward pushed home runs for Sherman with consecutive based loaded walks in the bottom of the third.Sherman (2-0) pounded out 14 hits on the night while the Panthers managed five. Sherman tacked on nine runs in the last three frames to slam the door.Both teams executed solid defense with an errorless game as Jenkins showed why he was the Coal Valley News All-County Player of the year in 2021.Jenkins went 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and a walk in five at-bats and threw a complete game while going six innings and fanning 11 Panthers.B Starcher went 2 for 3 for Lincoln County while showing plate discipline while taking Jenkins deep into counts. Sherman left 8 on base and the Panthers left 4.Sherman travels to Tug Valley on March 25 and the Panthers will host Capital on March 24.Sherman hitting — Cole Whitehead 2 for 4, 1 RBI, Clay Massey 2 for 4, 1 RBI, Holden Allen 2 for 3, 2B 2 RBIs, Seth Ward 2 for 3, 2B 4 RBIs, Tristian Clemons 1 for 4, Logan Green 2 for 4, Josh Jenkins 3 for 4, 3 RBIsLincoln County hitting — B Starcher 2 for 3, G Bates 1 for 2, 2 RBIs (HR), H Johnson 1 for 2, Austin Adkins 1 for 3, 2BLNCL — 002000 X — 2 5 0SHRM — 102342 X — 12 14 0 Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Herd softball swept by UAB in C-USA opener Herd baseball falls to FIU, 11-3 Lincoln County softball and baseball squads pose for team photo Lincoln Journal welcomes Adkins to staff Baseball plans multi-sport facility Lincoln PSD declared ‘distressed’ utility Cuts again anticipated for upcoming school year LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.