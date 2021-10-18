VAN — “We knew we were in for a dogfight,” said Sherman coach Kevin Buzzard. “It’s a rivalry game and regardless of the scores, they are always tough.”
Buzzard’s Tide squashed a second half effort by Van and retained the coal shovel for their trophy case for another year by defeating the Bulldogs, 24-14 on Friday night at Herschel Jarrell Field.
The Tide leads the Bulldogs all-time, 45-17 in a series that began in 1931, but the Class A schools have not played every year, particularly when Sherman was in Class AA.
Prior to the game, the late Coach Jarrell was honored for his military service, community contributions and dedication to Van High School and Bulldog Football.
The game began with aggressive play from both squads — mirroring a pair of rams scrapping in a turf war.
It wasn’t until 3:35 left in the opening frame that one of the teams found paydirt.
Sherman’s Colby Buzzard took the handoff from signal caller T.J. Hager and followed his blockers on a sweep play to the weak side and with just one defender to beat at the goal line found the end zone and Sherman led 6-0 after a failed conversion attempt.
With 8:50 to go in the second period, Byron Stewart put the Bulldogs on the board when he picked off a Hager passing attempt and returned it for a pick-six and with a 2-point conversion, held their only lead of the game at 8-6.
“It was a big play for us because we only had three possession of the ball three times in the first half,” said Van coach Mark Agosti. “Sherman did a good job up front and took us out of our game — which is our running game.”
For the game, Sherman ran 67 plays from scrimmage and Van 45 with the Tide accumulating 267 total yards (50 passing, 217 rushing) and Van finished with 240 total yards (140 rushing, 100 passing).
The rest of the first half belonged to the maroon and gold.
With barely 2 minutes to go in the first half, Sherman’s C.J. Winnell went strong off-tackled and scored from inside the 10-yard line and led 12-8.
Van took possession but lost the ball on a fumble at mid-field with a minute to go and Sherman went to work again.
Sherman defensive lineman Travis Cooper made his presence known throughout the contest, stuffing the middle and making plays on sweep attempts on the outside for the Tide, as did Bubba Green.
“That kid (Cooper) was everywhere,” said Coach Agosti. “We couldn’t block him.”
With 26 seconds to go to intermission, Hager dove-tailed a pass to Colby Buzzard on what appeared to be a curl pattern in the corner of the end zone. Buzzard outleaped the defender for the score and Sherman led 18-8 at the half.
“Colby has made big plays all year when we needed it and that was a good example of that,” said Coach Buzzard. “And Dalton Rollo was all over the place for us on defense.”
The safety snagged a pair of interceptions in the game.
Winnell reeled off perhaps the most dazzling play of the night on a shifty 46-yard dash that saw him duck, spin and weave for extra yards after contact with 5:13 to go in the third — putting Sherman within striking distance.
Hager found Rollo on a 16-yard toss just two plays later and Sherman led 24-8 — their biggest lead of the game.
“I have to say, they were the aggressor and they whipped our tails tonight and there is just no other way to say it and I give Sherman credit,” Agosti concluded.
But Van wasn’t giving up the fight.
The Bulldogs rallied for a crafty drive that included a 24-yard toss from Guner Flores to Shaun Booth to the weak side — where Booth picked up 15 of the yards after the catch.
Booth later scored on another laser from Flores and the final score stood at 24-14. A Rollo interception of a Van pass put a lid on the game.
The Bulldogs had one more shot at the end zone from the 11-yard-line but successive penalties drove them back to near mid field.
“This was a good, hard-fought victory and a good way to bounce back from a disappointing loss (Mount View) for us,” Coach Buzzard said. “We had a good week of practice and we felt good coming in here. Our kids don’t quit and I love that about our guys.”
He added,” “It was very important not to lose the shovel, especially in my first year as coach. (retired) Coach (Michael) Showalter has huge shoes to fill with this program and I’m trying to keep it rolling.”
Score by quarters
SHERMAN 6 12 6 0 — 24
VAN 8 0 0 6 — 14