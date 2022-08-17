HUNTINGTON — Marshall is joining in on the sweeping trend of providing a way for student-athletes to cash in on their name, image and likeness, while providing its own twist on the initiative.
During last week’s MU Board of Governors meeting, Director of Athletics Christian Spears announced that the department is moving forward with the “Thunder Trust,” which allows corporate partners and local community service organizations to partner with student-athletes where both parties stand to benefit.
“I think it will be something that really resonates in our community when they see our student-athletes out doing service on behalf of our community and receiving compensation for their name, image and likeness,” Spears said. “Everyone wins in that scenario.”
The Thunder Trust will be placed in the hands of Tyler Hutchinson, who was picked by the athletic department to handle the initiative since the department could not do so by itself, per NCAA rules.
Hutchinson is a Huntington resident and Spears said his experiences in the realm of college athletics, having played football and earning an education at Yale, made him the right choice.
Doug Chapman, Marshall football senior analyst and director of player development, and John Sutherland, associate director of athletics for development and executive director of the Big Green, will serve as liaisons from the athletic department to the Thunder Trust, Spears added.
To participate in the Thunder Trust, a corporate partner would reach out to a representative of the athletic department and express its interest in partnering with a student-athlete.
The corporate partner would then be asked to make a financial contribution to the Thunder Trust and would meet with Hutchinson and the student-athlete and agree on a compensation package that would include both a financial and service component.
“The student-athlete will be compensated for their service, for their name, image and likeness, and the corporate partner will receive the benefit of the alignment with the student-athlete and the value added of promoting a community service agency that they are connected with,” Spears said.
MU’s first-year athletic director, though his time in Huntington has been brief, said this was the “Marshall way” of keeping up with the times in collegiate athletics. Though the university didn’t have to do anything, he said it found a way to compensate students and have them develop deeper connections within the community.
“That fits Marshall and that fits Huntington, that type of arrangement versus giving a kid a six- or seven-figure check and hoping all goes well,” Spears said.
The variations of NIL deals across the country are vast, and the Thunder Trust certainly is not the only avenue for NIL deals with Marshall student-athletes, who are not required to go through a third party to profit off their name, image and likeness.
Marshall football head coach Charles Huff said he believes this initiative by the athletic department to set up the Thunder Trust was a natural step.
“We’ve got to understand that this NIL thing is real and it’s not going away,” Huff said. “You can’t go with the old (saying) that it’s not what we do here (in Huntington). We have to make some adjustments and I think our administration is making huge strides in creating a trust that will help our student athletes.”
