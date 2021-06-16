HAMLIN — The Lincoln County baseball team fell short in postseason play as they went 0-2 but still had a successful season overall in 2021 as they finished with a 14-9 overall record and had three players with final batting averages above .400.
The Panthers led by longtime mentor Greg Lambert did damage at the plate as a team all season long as they finished with a team batting average of .328 over the course of their 23 game season.
Centerfielder/shortstop Grant Bates finished as the team’s statistical leader in most hitting categories in 2021 as the junior finished with a batting average of .456, OBP of .562, an .897 slugging percentage.
Bates, who has received D1 attention, slugged six home runs this past season in the 23 games to go along with six doubles, three triples, 32 RBIs, 13 steals, and 25 runs scored. Seniors Trace Adkins and Eli Brogan joined Bates as the only players to finish with plus .400 batting averages as Adkins finished with a .447 BA and Brogan finished at .407.
Adkins, who has committed to play at St. Andrews, was the teams leader in hits with 38, doubles with 12, steals at 24, and runs scored at 36. the shortstop also turned in three triples, two home runs, and 21 RBI from his leadoff spot in the lineup.
Bates, who will also play collegiately at West Virginia Wesleyan University, finished right behind Adkins in doubles with 11 while also registering two triples, 15 RBIs, 13 steals, and 35 runs scored.
Two other Lincoln County sluggers finished the season with batting averages better than .300, as junior Aaron Adkins finished at a .373 clip and senior Braden Harless turned in a season average of .324.
Harless slashed seven doubles, legged out a triple, and slugged a home run and was tied for second on the team in RBIs with 21. Aaron Adkins was tied for the team lead in singles with 21 and added three doubles, a triple, and 17 runs batted in.
Juniors Drew McCloud (.286 BA, 2 doubles, 13 RBIs) and Nolan Shimp (.220 BA, 1 triple, 1 home run, 10 steals, 17 RBI) and sophomore Brayden Starcher (.214 BA, 2 doubles, 19 RBIs) all contributed heavily to the LC offense this past season and will be relied upon even more in 2022.