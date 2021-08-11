The 2021 Lincoln County Boys Soccer Team

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County boys soccer team was hard at work the past few weeks preparing for the 2021 season.
The Panthers and head coach Duane Estep held picture day this past week as they took their team picture for the upcoming picture.
Pictured in the team photo in the front row left to right is Ayden McClung, Jackson Sanders, Cody Long, Derrick Roberts, and Samuel Carroll. In the back row left to right is Coach Duane Estep, Blake Albright, Garrett Vinson, Zach Adkins, Riley Cadd, Brady Napier, Ashton Burton, Christian Burton, Derek Adkins, Bobby Lucas, Brady Little, Anthony Bias, Ethan McNeely, and Asst. Coach JJ Napier.
LCHS is currently scheduled to open the season on Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. The Panthers first home match is scheduled for Aug. 31 against Pt. Pleasant at 6:30 p.m.