HAMLIN, W.Va. — On the campus of Lincoln County High School, fans packed in to watch their beloved Panthers compete in the Class AAA Region IV Section 1 softball tournament.
They filed in anywhere they could, whether that meant the chairback seats along the first- and third-base lines, bleachers in right field or lining the fences in foul territory.
The fans were there, and they were loud, and in both games played Thursday evening, they watched as the final result in each game was decided by the last out of the seventh inning.
The homestanding Panthers stranded the tying run on third with a groundout to end the game against Spring Valley in the final game of the evening and Cabell Midland’s Quinn Ballengee hit a two-run walk-off home run to beat Huntington 6-5 in the elimination game earlier that night.
“Can’t ask for much better than that right there,” Panthers coach Tommy Barrett said after a 1-0 win that earned Lincoln County a spot in the sectional title game.
As the final out was recorded, the stands erupted with cheers and applause. The Panthers celebrated the win with their fans behind home plate before returning to the dugout.
This Lincoln County team thrives off that kind of atmosphere, and it comes in handy when the game gets tight.
Just ask pitcher Ryleigh Shull, who stood in the circle with her squad holding a one-run lead in the fifth inning in the semifinal game Thursday.
The Timberwolves had two runners in scoring position with just one out, but failed to bring a run across as the Panthers stood tall on defense and preserved their lead.
“Really this is the moment we’ve all prepared for. We saw it happen in 2014 and just having the community around us and all the support really helped me in the stressful situations,” Shull said. “In that moment, I knew I just had to get strikes for my team to give us a chance.”
The win against Spring Valley gives Lincoln County the fast path to the section championship game, where the Panthers will face either defending champion Cabell Midland or the Timberwolves, who are scheduled to play an elimination game at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The winner must then beat the Panthers twice to win the double-elimination section since each already has one loss in the tournament and Lincoln County has won both of its contests.
After a loss to the Wolves in the opening round, the Knights earned a come-from-behind victory in an elimination game against Huntington High, using a Ballengee walk-off homer to survive and advance.
In order to defend their state title, they’ll need to continue to play at a high level in a section that is growing into one of the toughest in the state.
Following Tuesday’s loss, the coaches let the players talk it out. The consensus? They know they are better than what they showed earlier in the week.
“We let them talk. They talked to themselves and they knew they didn’t play the kind of ball that’s expected of them and that they can play,” Midland coach Herman Beckett said after the loss. “We’re a better ball team than what we showed tonight, much better.”
The team was in better spirits after the win over the Highlanders, but knows the road doesn’t get any easier with a rematch against the Timberwolves looming.
“I think it’s a little bit of a wake-up call for us. We need to get it in gear right now and start hitting,” Ballengee said after Thursday’s victory. “Our defense was great but we need to start hitting consistently.”