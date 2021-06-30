HAMLIN — With the start of the 2021 high school football season now less than two months away, now is a good time to take a look ahead at the upcoming schedule for the Lincoln County Panthers.
The Panthers will be led in 2021 by second-year head coach Bradley Likens, who guided his alma mater to a 4-4 record during the COVID-19-disrupted season a year ago.
LCHS is back in Class AAA for the second-consecutive season as the 2021 slate features six Class AAA opponents, including the Princeton Tigers in the season-opening game scheduled for Friday, Aug. 27, at Lions Club Field in Hamlin.
The five other Class AAA opponents on the 2021 schedule are nearby Hurricane as well as Ripley, Oak Hill, Riverside and Greenbrier East.
The remaining four games on the 10-game slate include the annual matchups with Class AA opponents Roane County and Clay County, as well as a game at Class AA power Point Pleasant and a first-ever matchup with Raceland High School, which is located in Greenup County, Kentucky.
Six of LC’s 10 games will be played on the road, including three-straight games at Oak Hill, Point Pleasant, and Raceland from Sept. 17 to Oct. 1.
Despite the challenging schedule, Coach Likens likes his team’s chances at making history in 2021.
“I feel like we have six AAA teams on the schedule that we can match up with,” Likens said. “I feel like we need to win probably four of those and then add a few AA wins and we’ll have a chance to get in the playoffs. Anything less than making the playoffs and doing something that’s not been done here before is not a success.”
Likens said the Panthers will be returning 7 of 11 starters on the offensive side of the ball and 8 of 100 players on the defensive side of the ball, including a bevvy of players who have experience at the skill positions.
“We have a good group of kids that have been here awhile now, and a group of seniors that are a bunch of old heads and love to get in there and get to work,” Likens said. “We’re looking forward to the season and putting together a winning season.”
The LCHS football program only has one winning season since the school opened in 2006, and that was when they went 8-2 in 2018 but weren’t eligible for the Class AA playoffs due to not playing the necessary number of AA teams.
The Panthers will take to the practice field in July for the three-week practice period granted every summer by the WVSSAC and will begin practice for the regular season in early August.
LCHS will play two scrimmage games to help prepare for the 2021 season, Saturday, Aug. 14 against Poca and Friday, Aug. 20 at Wayne.