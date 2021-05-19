HAMLIN — Meghan Stump pitched a complete game four-hitter in leading the host Lincoln County High School softball team to a 5-0 win over Logan on Saturday at LCHS.
The Panthers scored two runs each in the bottom of the the third and fourth innings, then added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
Lincoln County pounded out 10 hits in the game.
Haley Adkins, Stump, Allyson Layne and Kendall Shaffer were each 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Lincoln County. Layne and Adkins also drive in two runs apiece. Madison Adams was 2-for-3 to lead Logan. Taylor Noe and Ashlyn Conn each added a hit. One of Noe’s hits was a double.
Logan (3-10) has dropped five straight games.