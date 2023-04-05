Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Lincoln County wrestler Josiah Stratton was named First Team Academic All-State.

 Amy Adkins | HD Media

Lincoln County wrestler Josiah Stratton received a high honor last month as he was named to the Academic All-State Team for wrestling.

Stratton received a First Team nod after a sophomore season in which he finished with a 40 and 5 record in the regular season and became the first heavyweight to make it to states for LCHS.

