Stratton named Academic All-State Lincoln Journal JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Apr 5, 2023 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Lincoln County wrestler Josiah Stratton was named First Team Academic All-State. Amy Adkins | HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lincoln County wrestler Josiah Stratton received a high honor last month as he was named to the Academic All-State Team for wrestling.Stratton received a First Team nod after a sophomore season in which he finished with a 40 and 5 record in the regular season and became the first heavyweight to make it to states for LCHS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Follow JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Chapmanville shuts out Lincoln County, 11-0 CHURCH LISTINGS Stratton named Academic All-State MSHA singles out Justice coal for safety violations Lincoln County Records BACK IN TIME Alum Creek litter clean up scheduled DAY-BY-DAY Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.