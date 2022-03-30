HUNTINGTON — As Marshall head coach Charles Huff gets set to kick off spring football practice on Monday, there are plenty of questions that Huff and the Thundering Herd face.
The most obvious is the quarterback position after the transfer of two-year starter Grant Wells. However, there are many more focal points for Huff as his team takes the field.
Here’s five things to track as Marshall football’s spring practice periods get going.
1. The quarterback position
Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi will not take part in spring drills, but that does not take away from the interest in the position as spring gets started. With Wells and 2021 backup Luke Zban both now gone, Marshall’s only quarterback with any experience taking part in spring practice is Cam Fancher. He will be joined by true freshmen Chase Harrison and Peter Zamora, who enrolled early to take part this spring. While Colombi is the likely starter, it would be good to see at least one quarterback in the spring separate himself to battle Colombi for the starting spot once he arrives on campus.
2. The QB’s protection
So much was made about Wells’ transfer from that many lost sight of another offensive issue Marshall will have as it looks toward the 2022 season.
The Thundering Herd lost the entire left side of its offensive line with Will Ulmer (57 starts), Alex Salguero (22 starts) and Alex Mollette (46 starts) all graduating. James Magee also saw starts at left guard late in the year as Salguero shifted to the right side, but he also transferred out.
Kendrick Sartor is the leader of the returnees, along with Logan Osburn, but there are plenty of unknowns beyond that. East Carolina transfer Trent Holler is expected to take over at center for Mollette, which gives the Herd experience at the line’s most vital spot, but there are several young players who will need to assume bigger roles in spring.
3. The defensive road block
Last year, Huff loved his defensive front and the energy it brought to the table. While the group had a lot of explosive plays on the outside, the interior was a problem — especially when teams tried to grind the game down, such as the New Orleans Bowl loss to Louisiana. Huff went to work fixing that problem immediately, bringing in three 300-plus-pound interior defensive linemen with Power Five experience to help cure the team’s ills.
Miami’s Quentin Williams, Kentucky’s Isaiah Gibson Sr. and Purdue’s Anthony Watts will fill the interior of the defensive line to add to outside rushers such as Koby Cumberlander, Owen Porter, Elijah Alston and Sam Burton. It is a recipe that could make the defensive line Marshall’s strongest position in 2022 if the chemistry meshes together and injuries can be avoided.
4. Both backfields
The return of running back Rasheen Ali off a season in which he finished tied for the national lead in rushing touchdowns (23) and was a top-10 rusher (1,401 yards) means that Marshall is on solid ground there. The Herd still added to its backfield explosiveness with Florida State transfer Khalan Laborn, a highly touted product who brings a mix of power and burst to complement Ali.
In the defensive backfield, the Herd lost three safeties in Brandon Drayton, Nazeeh Johnson and Cory McCoy, who was the team’s defensive MVP after transferring from McNeese State. The McCoy project worked so well that the Herd is looking for lightning in a bottle again as it brought in McNeese State safety Andre Sam to serve in a similar role. Austin Peay transfer Isaiah Norman will also factor in to a big role on the back end of the defense.
5. Who’s going to kick?Again, all the focus was on the transfer of Wells and the return of Ali, but the game’s third phase for Marshall is going to be completely overhauled. Special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer is gone and Johnathan Galante is his replacement. Galante inherits a tough situation after Robert LeFevre graduated while kicker Shane Ciucci and kickoff specialist Andrew Sanders each hit the NCAA transfer portal.
On the spring roster, kickers include junior college transfer Kenyon Bowyer and freshman Sean Meisler, while the lone punter is John McConnell, a redshirt freshman from Morgantown.
The team does have some experience back at long snapper where Zach Appio returns.