HAMLIN — Fans in attendance for the Buffalo at Lincoln County baseball game on Tuesday, April 19 were treated to a fantastic finish.
With the Panthers trailing 3-2 and down to their final out in the bottom of the seventh inning first baseman Brayden Starcher followed a Gabe Bates single with a walk-off two run homer to deep centerfield to give Lincoln County a thrilling 4-3 win over the Bison.
Visiting Buffalo had just snatched the lead in the top of the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Caleb Nutter and were smelling a win but Lincoln County had different ideas.
The Panthers scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning as Nolan Shimp led it off with a single, stole second, and later came in to score on a wild pitch to give LC the 1-0 lead.
Lincoln County extended their lead to 2-0 in the third inning as Shimp walked and later came in to score on a sacrifice fly to center by Starcher.
Buffalo knotted the game up with a pair of runs in the ensuing fourth inning Carson Saunders singled in a run and Jacob Painter drew a bases loaded walk but the Bison left runs on the table as they left the bases loaded.
Gabe Bates earned the win in relief for the Panthers as he came in and got the final two outs in the top of the seventh inning. He allowed the go ahead run to score on the sac fly but the run was accounted to starter Hayden Johnson who left the runner on base before being pulled from the game.
Johnson was given a no-decision as he pitched extremely well on the night going 6.1 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on just four hits with eight Ks and two walks.
Bates led the way in hits for Lincoln County with two on the night while Akylor Simpson legged out a double. Austin Adkins and Aiden McCloud each added singles to round out the offense for LC.
Freshman Anthony Pitchford was the tough luck loser for Buffalo as he went the complete game and allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out four Panther batters and walking two.
The win for head coach Casey Campbell's Lincoln County squad improves them to 4-11 while Buffalo falls to 9-8.
The Panthers are scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday at home against Scott, on Wednesday at Clay County, and again on Friday as they return home to host sectional foe Huntington.
Score by Innings
BHS: 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 - 3 4 0
LCHS: 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 - 4 7 2
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.