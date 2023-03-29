Marshall’s softball team’s RBI total in its second game last Wednesday matched its current win streak — both 14 — as the Thundering Herd hustled past Bellarmine, 17-2, at Knights Field in Louisville, Kentucky.
Earlier Wednesday, Marshall took out UT Martin, 4-1.
Autumn Owen and Rielly Lucas each homered as part of three-RBI games against the Knights. Alex Coleman, Sydney Bickel and Grace Chelemen all knocked in a pair.
Coleman, Chelemen and Lucas all produced three of the Herd’s 17 hits.
Marshall (24-3) scored three runs in the top of the first and added on in every inning. Up 8-2, the Herd tacked on nine in the top of the sixth to end it early.
Bri Godfrey got the win in the circle, working five innings of two-run, six-hit ball.
Chloe Collins, a Raceland (Kentucky) product, had two hits and knocked in a run for Bellarmine (2-23).
Savannah Rice pitched in the first game of the day, the victory over the Skyhawks. She threw a scoreless first inning and continued her dominance in the second frame, striking out the side. Rice fanned seven batters total through the first three innings.
Marshall scored all four of its runs in the the third inning, using Owen’s 14th home run of the season to open up a three-run lead, before Camryn Michallas drove in Bub Feringa to make it 4-0.
The Skyhawks earned a run back in the fifth inning and threatened to cut deeper into the deficit in the sixth inning by loading the bases.
Rice, however, stood strong in the circle and got out of the jam without allowing any additional runs to come across.