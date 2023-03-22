Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

On a chilly day in the hills of Boone, North Carolina, the Marshall softball team picked up its first-ever Sun Belt Conference win and 22nd victory of the season, 6-0, over Appalachian State on Saturday.

The series was supposed to be three games, one each Friday through Sunday, but heavy amounts of rain forced the two sides into a scheduled doubleheader on Saturday with the finale scheduled still for Sunday.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

