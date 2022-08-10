Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20220403 mu football 15.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall head coach Charles Huff talks with quarterback Henry Colombi during spring practice on April 2 at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — After a lengthy look at last season, Marshall football head coach Charles Huff saw one glaring shortcoming on his team — a lack of depth.

Bitten by the injury bug, something with which every program must deal during the course of a season, Huff found that losing one player meant lots of moving parts in 2021.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Recommended for you