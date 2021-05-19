SETH — A.J. Skeens showed the nerve that many sophomores have yet to acquire.
Skeens mashed a single in the bottom of the seventh frame to lead Class A No. 3 Sherman to a 4-3 win over Class AAA Lincoln County on Friday night in Seth.
Sherman (15-3) managed to amass 13 hits in the contest but they didn’t always translate into runs versus Lincoln County (12-4) on this night, thanks to an opportunistic defensive effort from the Panthers.
The Tide’s Josh Jenkins faced the Panthers’ Eli Brogan on the bump to start the game.
Noah Boggs continued his torrid streak of hitting all levels of prep pitching in 2021 for Sherman as he belted a homerun in the first to put the Tide up, 1-0.
Holden Allen scored for Sherman on a Jenkins single in the third that helped the hurler’s own cause and Sherman led, 2-0.
Sherman fell 6-2 to bordering Lincoln County on April 27 in Hamlin in what was also a highly competitive game until the late innings.
In the fourth frame, the maroon and gold struck again.
With Trace Adkins on the hill for the Panthers, Davy Jarrell drew a walk to plate Jared Butcher to put Sherman up 3-0 Coach Greg Lambert’s Panthers weren’t surrendering without striking back — and they did in the sixth. With Nolan Shimp in scoring position, Trace Adkins mashed a double off of Jenkins to bring the duck in off the pond and the away team were on the board. Later in the inning, Gabe Bates drove in Eli Brogan with a sharp single to the outfield and Sherman’s lead was cut to 3-2.
It was the first trouble that Sherman hurler Jenkins had faced all night and the Panthers looked to get to him late — and they nearly did enough to overcome their early deficit.
Drew MCCloud drove in Bates with a line-drive single to right field to finish off a productive sixth frame for the Panthers.
Sherman Coach Jeremiah Pettry stuck with his pitcher in the seventh and gave him an opportunity to complete what he started but the Tide would need to back him up in the bottom of the inning.
Jenkins survived the top of the inning with a ground out, a fly out and a line-out.
Jenkins helped his own cause once again with a single to start the bottom of the seventh. Trace Adkins plunked Carter Dunfee to push Jenkins into scoring position.
The next batter saw Skeens single to centerfield to push home the winning run.
Jenkins went seven innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, striking out six and walking none. Adkins took the loss for Lincoln County. He gave up five hits and one run over three and a third innings, striking out four and walking one. Brogan started the game and lasted three and a third innings, allowing eight hits and three runs while striking out five and walking none.
Jenkins, Allen, Boggs, and Skeens each managed multiple hits for ShSherman. Jenkins went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Sherthe way. T. Adkins, Brogan, Bates, Brayden Starcher. McCloud, Austin Akins and Shimp had hits for the Panthers.
No Lincoln County batters collected more than one knock in the game.
Lincoln County will host Scott on May 20 and Sherman will host Liberty (Raleigh) on the same evening.
LNCL — 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3 7 2
SHRM — 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 — 4 12 0