HAMLIN —Lincoln County High School sent two more baseball to the collegiate level this past week as seniors Trace Adkins and Eli Brogan held their signing day. Adkins signed a letter of intent to play at St. Andrews University, an NAIA school located in Laurinburg, North Carolina, while Brogan remained in-state and pledged his services to West Virginia Wesleyan University. So far in 2021 Adkins has a team best .475 batting average with 10 doubles, three triples, one home run, 17 RBI, and 28 runs scored while Brogan boasts an average of .450 with 10 doubles, two triples, 13 RBI, and 26 runs scored. They have helped lead coach Greg Lambert’s team to a 14-5 record in this season as they prepare to attempt and make a run in the postseason.
Signing day held for LC sluggers Trace Adkins, Eli Brogan
- By JARRID McCORMICK HD Media
-
-
- Comments
Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Latest News
- BACK IN TIME
- Championship win will continue to pay off for MU
- Braxton teacher shares love of fishing with sixth-grade students
- 20th Century Day-By-Day Events 1900-2000
- Lincoln County Court Records
- Church Listings
- John Blankenship garners Class AAA All-State nod
- Signing day held for LC sluggers Trace Adkins, Eli Brogan