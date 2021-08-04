Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

The Lincoln County football team finished up the three-week summer practice period this past week, but before they did so they competed in one final 7-on-7 at Clay County High School on Tuesday, July 27. . The Panthers were one of five teams that competed on the day as they faced off against host Clay County as well as Richwood, Gilmer County, and Greenbrier West High Schools. Head Coach Bradley Likens and staff treated their team to a team cookout on the final day of the three-week period on Friday. Regular season practice began on Monday, Aug. 2 while the Panthers will have scrimmage games against Poca at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 as well as against Wayne at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20. LCHS opens up the regular season on Friday, Aug. 27 at home against Princeton.

