Lincoln County sophomore Ryleigh Shull is congratulated by head coach Tommy Barrett after she clubbed her first of two home runs during the Panthers 8-0 win over Wayne on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Hamlin.
HAMLIN — The highly touted Lincoln County softball squad got their 2022 season off to a hot start on Wednesday, March 16 as the Lady Panthers picked up a mercy rule win against Wayne by a final score of 8-0 in five innings.
Sophomore two-way standout Ryleigh Shull had a monster showing at the plate in her first ever high school game as she clubbed a pair of two run home runs to propel her team to victory.
The Lady Panthers took the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd after a RBI double from winning pitcher Megan Adkins before Shull's first two run shot made the score 3-0 in the bottom of the 3rd.
Coach Tommy Barrett's club put the game out of reach in the bottom of the 4th as Allison Ramey walked and then came around and scored on a wild pitch, slugger Josie Bird singled in a run, and Shull made the game 8-0 with her second two run blast of the day.
Stump started the game in the circle and picked up the win for LCHS as she pitched four innings of shutout ball allowing just two hits while striking out five and walking one.
Shull came in to pitch the top of the 5th and struck out two batters without allowing a hit.
The Lady Panthers had nine hits as a team in the win as Shull led the way with the two home runs and 4 RBIs while Bird and senior Maci Lunsford followed with two hits apiece.
Miami (Ohio) commit Haleigh Adkins laced a double and scored a run while Stump helped her own cause with a RBI double of her own. Ramey rounded out the offense for Lincoln County with a single, walk, and a run scored.
Lincoln County, who is expected to compete for their third Class AAA State Title in 2022, started the season off with a 1-0 record while Wayne started out 0-1.
Lincoln County was scheduled to be back in action on Saturday at home against Chapmanville at 1 p.m.
Score by Innings
WHS (0-1): 0 0 0 0 0 - 0
LCHS (1-0): 0 1 2 5 x - 8
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.